Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $67.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

