V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 6,086 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $751,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 986,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,803,233.50. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 173,100 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $21,812,331.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,900 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $488,631.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $59,482,509.21.

On Wednesday, June 11th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,722 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $995,354.64.

On Monday, June 9th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 453,321 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $52,127,381.79.

On Tuesday, June 10th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 310,771 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $35,424,786.29.

DELL stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

