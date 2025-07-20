United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.60 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.07%.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.