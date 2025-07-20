United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
United Security Bancshares Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.60 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.36.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.07%.
Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Security Bancshares
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.