United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Bingham Private Wealth LLC

Bingham Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,393,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $145,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Parcel Service by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,463,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,293 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,122,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,581,000 after purchasing an additional 853,388 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Galvan Research reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $146.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.02. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.