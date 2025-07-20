UBS Group Lowers Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $53.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TAP. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.26.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

