UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $1,450.00 to $1,495.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. FBN Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.41.

NFLX opened at $1,209.24 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $514.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,232.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,061.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 24.58%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optima Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

