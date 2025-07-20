Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,018 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,562,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in PulteGroup by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,039,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,820,000 after purchasing an additional 713,534 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,034,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,698,000 after acquiring an additional 571,251 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

