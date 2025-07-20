Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,277 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $649.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $708.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $647.01 and a 200 day moving average of $601.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.