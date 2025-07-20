Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,180 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CLSA upgraded General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

