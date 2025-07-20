Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.10 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trivago N.V. ADS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Trivago N.V. ADS
Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trivago N.V. ADS
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Trivago N.V. ADS by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Trivago N.V. ADS
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trivago N.V. ADS
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.