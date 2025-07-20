TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TRU opened at $93.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in TransUnion by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TransUnion by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

