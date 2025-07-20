Transce3nd LLC Sells 220 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Transce3nd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Southern by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $94.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

