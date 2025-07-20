Transce3nd LLC Sells 191 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Transce3nd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $434.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $435.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.