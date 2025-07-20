Toncoin (TON) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $11.16 billion and approximately $175.34 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00002770 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00002359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,135,695,744 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,135,670,192.43924006 with 2,470,107,939.30720741 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 3.18808984 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 763 active market(s) with $157,115,480.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

