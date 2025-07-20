Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Timken by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Timken by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,460,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Timken by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Timken has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Timken’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

