Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 3.2% – Time to Buy?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 15,677,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 34,877,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tilray Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray Brands by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,595,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 889,086 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Tilray Brands by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,618,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tilray Brands by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,172,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 769,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

