The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $708.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.