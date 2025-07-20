The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 342.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $5,256,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

