Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 734.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $38.17 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

