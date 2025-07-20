Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $164.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.2% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.3% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 3,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $314,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $111.18 on Friday. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $249.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

