Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $48.94 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $48,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $61.71 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.24%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

