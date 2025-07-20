Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.22% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $28,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $983.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.48. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNDM

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.