Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 65.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241,150 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $25,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,353,000 after purchasing an additional 577,257 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $101,931,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $88,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,302,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,333,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $269.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TLN opened at $328.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $330.99.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

