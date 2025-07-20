Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 92.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $98,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,362. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.2%

TTWO opened at $231.18 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $245.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.34 and a 200-day moving average of $214.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.