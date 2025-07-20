Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,558,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,432,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,341 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,134,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 743,157 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 748,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 669,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.31.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In related news, Director Clifford Burrows purchased 19,200 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $251,712.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,712. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $153,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,231.83. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE SG opened at $14.35 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $45.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 2.06.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

