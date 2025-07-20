Stifel Nicolaus Raises Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target to $110.00

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $102.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.25, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $60,004.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,637.86. This represents a 9.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $16,270,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,533,950. This trade represents a 19.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,965,984 shares of company stock valued at $178,631,873.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Astera Labs by 354.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,741 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 153.3% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after buying an additional 2,815,614 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,873,000 after buying an additional 1,384,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $179,229,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

