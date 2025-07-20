Stephen M. Kadenacy Acquires 80,000 Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) Director Stephen M. Kadenacy purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,068,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,602.50. The trade was a 8.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BRC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.61. BRC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $89.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BRC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRCC

Institutional Trading of BRC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in BRC by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.