Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.37. 18,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 266,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Starz Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Starz Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19.

In other news, Director Joshua W. Sapan acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,890. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. sold 353,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $4,999,676.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Starz Entertainment stock. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

