SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.47 and last traded at $67.33, with a volume of 28059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.84.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $568.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 119,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 49,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

