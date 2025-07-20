South Dakota Investment Council Sells 4,200 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after buying an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

KO stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $300.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

