South Dakota Investment Council Has $6.10 Million Stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,556 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.2%

DVN opened at $32.84 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

