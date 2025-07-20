South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.78 Million Stake in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.16% of Brink’s worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,125,000 after acquiring an additional 510,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $46,603,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,282,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,941,000 after acquiring an additional 140,895 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 134,582 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brink’s by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after purchasing an additional 95,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $115.91.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.