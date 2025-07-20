South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.88 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $898,548,000 after purchasing an additional 240,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,946,000 after buying an additional 199,556 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,618,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $216,544,000 after buying an additional 43,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $117,102,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Trading Down 2.1%

GMED opened at $56.35 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.96.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

