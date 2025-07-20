South Dakota Investment Council Buys 1,300 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.33.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE GE opened at $263.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $272.80.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

