South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,407,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,010,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,237,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 902,296 shares during the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,052,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,442,000 after purchasing an additional 595,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $50.07 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

