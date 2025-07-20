SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.45. 15,557,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 40,020,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOUN. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 184.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.55%. The company had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 132,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,328,814.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 537,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,319.28. This trade represents a 19.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 254,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $2,380,959.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,749,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,378,034.40. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 961,289 shares of company stock worth $9,247,847. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

