Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Sonim Technologies Stock Down 12.0%
SONM stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.89. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $6.38.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.21. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.00% and a negative return on equity of 465.12%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Sonim Technologies
Sonim Technologies Company Profile
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.
