Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Sonim Technologies Stock Down 12.0%

SONM stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.89. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.21. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.00% and a negative return on equity of 465.12%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonim Technologies news, insider Charles Becher sold 31,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $45,422.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,868.60. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton sold 400,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $556,714.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 933,257 shares of company stock worth $1,352,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

