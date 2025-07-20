SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

SoftwareOne Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $8.75. SoftwareOne shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

SoftwareOne Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

SoftwareOne Company Profile

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

