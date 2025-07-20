So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.72. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $4.50. The business had revenue of $40.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.76 million. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 41.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in So-Young International stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) by 264.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,419 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

