Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $265,089.40 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $265,089.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,676,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,357,154.20. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ajit Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Ajit Mohan sold 27,608 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $221,968.32.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price target on shares of Snap and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

