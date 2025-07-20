Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) Insider Purchases A$66,000.00 in Stock

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Davies purchased 1,000,000 shares of Sky Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$66,000.00 ($42,857.14).

Sky Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,888.63, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Sky Metals alerts:

About Sky Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mineral exploration

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.