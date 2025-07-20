Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) Insider Purchases A$66,000.00 in Stock

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Davies purchased 1,000,000 shares of Sky Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$66,000.00 ($42,857.14).
Sky Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,888.63, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.08.
About Sky Metals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sky Metals
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Sky Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.