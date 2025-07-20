Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Trading Up 9.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) traded up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 3,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 2,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMSMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Sims Metal Management Stock Performance

About Sims Metal Management

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Featured Stories

