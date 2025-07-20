Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Trading Up 9.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) traded up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 3,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 2,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SMSMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMSMY
Sims Metal Management Stock Performance
About Sims Metal Management
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sims Metal Management
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.