Sime Armoyan Purchases 4,500 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,875.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Wednesday, July 16th, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,875.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Sime Armoyan purchased 3,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, with a total value of C$14,950.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, with a total value of C$575.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Sime Armoyan purchased 6,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,464.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,750.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MRT.UN opened at C$5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$370.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Morguard Real Estate Inv.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.