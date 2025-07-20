Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Free Report) rose 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 552,621 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,301% from the average daily volume of 39,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Silver Range Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$11.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.