Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 233 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE DIS opened at $121.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

