Sigma Planning Corp Takes $420,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $1,980,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.85.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $991.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.