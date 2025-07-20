Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,162,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,965,000 after buying an additional 6,228,461 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $19,507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,634,000 after acquiring an additional 244,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 212,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $10,890,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.4%

Imperial Oil stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

