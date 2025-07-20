Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Shutterstock worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 666,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 118,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.44 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shutterstock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

