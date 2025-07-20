Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.77.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 3.2%

SHLS stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.83 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 517,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.