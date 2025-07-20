Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,953,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $41,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

WTTR opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.20. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $374.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

